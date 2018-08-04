Bridgestone Invitational: Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter tied second

Rory McIlroy
McIlroy won the the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational in 2014
WGC-Bridgestone Invitational third-round leaderboard
-14 Thomas (US); -11 McIlroy (NI), Poulter (Eng); -10 Day (Aus); -9 Leishman (Aus), Stanley (US)
Selected others:-7 Fleetwood (Eng); -4 Garcia (Spa); Z Johnson (US) Fisher (Eng); -3 Mickelson (US), Hatton (Eng), Woods (US); -1 Fitzpatrick (Eng); E Casey (Eng), Knox (Sco)
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy and England's Ian Poulter are tied for second heading into the final round of the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational.

Four-time major winner McIlroy carded a three-under 67 and Poulter a 70 to stand 11 under, three shots behind leader American Justin Thomas (67).

"I'm excited for Sunday to see how everything holds up," said McIlroy.

Tommy Fleetwood, who had shared the second-round lead with Poulter, shot 74 to fall back to seven under.

McIlroy added: "It felt good, I hit a few more fairways today which definitely helped.

"I drove the ball well, gave myself plenty of chances, didn't convert too many but even when I put myself out of position I held some good pars.

"If I can just make a couple more birdies and keep the bogeys off my card, I shouldn't be too far away."

The 14-time major champion Tiger Woods carded a 73 to slip to three under, while 2017 Masters champion Sergio Garcia is a shot better off.

The final major of the year, the PGA Championship, begins on Thursday.

