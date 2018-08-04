BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Georgia Hall in second one shot off lead after third day
'That's the way you do it!' - Hall second after birdie on 18th
- From the section Golf
England's Georgia Hall is second, just one shot off the lead, going into the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.
WATCH MORE: England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention
READ MORE: England's Georgia Hall second heading into final round
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired