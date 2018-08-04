Women's British Open: England's Georgia Hall second heading into final round

Media playback is not supported on this device Hall one shot off the lead going into final round

Women's British Open 2018 third-round leaderboard -13 P Phatlum (Tha); -12 G Hall (Eng); -11 SY Ryu (Kor); -10 SH Park (Kor), M Higa (Jpn), M Lee (Aus) Selected others: -7 L Ko (Aus); -6 A Jutanugarn (Tha); -3 C Matthew (Sco); -2 F Parker (Eng); E B Law (Eng); +1 M MacLaren (Eng); +2 L Hall (Wal); +6 C Frankish (Eng) Full leaderboard

England's Georgia Hall is one shot off the lead going into the final round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Hall made five birdies and two bogeys in her third round, carding 69 to put her in second place on 12 under par, behind Pornanong Phatlum of Thailand.

South Korea's So Yeon Ryu's round of 67 put her in third place.

Hall is attempting to become only the third British winner since the event became a major championship in 2001.

The 22-year-old is aiming to follow England's Karen Stupples in 2004 and Scot Catriona Matthew in 2009 as the only home winners in that time.

Media playback is not supported on this device England's Georgia Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention

Phatlum, who has only made the cut on one of her previous seven appearances, followed up her back-to-back 67s with a 69 to stay top on 13 under par.

Among the other British participants, Matthew is on three under, England's Florentyna Parker is a further shot adrift, while Wales' Lydia Hall is on two over.

"It is relief that round is over," Hall told BBC Radio 5 live. "I did play really well but my long game was a bit off and I ended up in some tricky positions. I holed a lot of putts, which saved me.

"There is one day left and the golf course takes a lot out of you mentally. I will relax tonight, have a late breakfast and I am excited to go out in the last pairing again.

"I could not believe how many people were here, it was so nice to see so many people supporting me. There were hundreds and hundreds cheering my name.

"Hopefully I can give them something to cheer about on Sunday."

Analysis

BBC Radio 5 live golf correspondent Iain Carter

Georgia Hall was third in this event last year in her career breakthrough performance - now she has a platform to go further and land her maiden major title.

The 22-year-old from Bournemouth has attracted large home galleries and her battling third round leaves her just one stroke behind leader Pornanong Phatlum.

The birdie on the final hole ensured she will play alongside the Thai in the final pairing for the second day running.