BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Georgia Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention
England's Hall makes early birdie to stay in contention
- From the section Golf
England's Georgia Hall makes a birdie on the third hole to stay in touch with leader Pornanong Phatlum during the third round of the Women's British Open.
