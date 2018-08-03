WGC-Bridgestone Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood & Ian Poulter lead, Tiger Woods & Rory McIlroy on course

Tommy Fleetwood is ranked 11th in the world

Tommy Fleetwood produced a sparkling second round at the WGC-Bridgestone Invitational to join fellow Englishman Ian Poulter in the clubhouse lead.

Fleetwood, 27, holed seven birdies in a bogey-free 63 to move to 11 under.

Poulter, 42, followed his opening 62 - one short of the course record - with a three-under-par 67, before world number three Justin Thomas carded 64 to join them in a three-way tie at Firestone.

Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods, both in contention, started later on Friday.

Northern Ireland's McIlroy was joint seventh overnight on five under, while Woods, playing for the first time since he challenged for The Open last month, started his bid for a ninth title at the Ohio course with an opening 66.

After a bogey-free first round on Thursday, Poulter continued his fine form with birdies on the third, eighth and 11th before dropping his first shot on the 12th.

Further birdies followed on the 13th and 15th but a bogey on the 14th meant he had to share the clubhouse lead.

Fleetwood, who is yet to win in the US, said: "I was just signing my card there and realised I hadn't had a five, you always remember those rounds without a five. It was a really good round of golf.

"I got away with one bad tee shot where it bounced out of the trees but apart from that played lovely, putted really nice and just picked them off."

Thomas, who will defend his PGA Championship title at next week's fourth and final major of the season, joined Poulter and Fleetwood at the top after five birdies in his last eight holes.