Women's British Open: Georgia Hall a shot behind Pornanong Phatlum at Royal Lytham

Women's British Open 2018 second-round leaderboard -10 P Phatlum (Tha); -9 G Hall (Eng), M Lee (Aus), M Higa (Jpn); -8 T Lu (Tai); -7 SH Park (Kor); -6 SY Ryu (Kor) Selected others: -5 F Parker (Eng), L Ko (NZ); -3 L Hall (Wal), C Matthew (Sco), A Jutanugarn (Tha), IK Kim (Kor); Level B Law (Eng); +5 C Hull (Eng); +6 L Davies (Eng), I Park (Kor)

England's Georgia Hall is a shot off the lead at the halfway stage of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

Hall has not made a single bogey in her opening two rounds, carding a four-under 68 on Friday to go nine under.

She is bidding to become only the third British winner since the event became a major championship in 2001.

Australia's Minjee Lee and Mamiko Higa of Japan are also on nine under, a shot behind Thailand's Pornanong Phatlum.

Phatlum, who has only made the cut on one of her previous seven appearances, matched her opening 67 with another five-under round.

Hall, 22, is aiming to follow England's Karen Stupples in 2004 and Catriona Matthew in 2009 as the only home winners since it achieved major status.

"I played the practice rounds and thought it was a very tough golf course, so I'm very happy to go bogey-free so far," Hall said.

"My course management has been key this week and I managed to hole some good putts, so I'm very happy with the round.

"I'm still pretty calm and not really feeling much at the moment, which is good. I don't want to feel anything. So I'm just enjoying it."

Thailand's world number one Ariya Jutanugarn shot a two-under 70, moving her to three under par alongside Scottish veteran Matthew, England's Florentyna Parker, Wales' Lydia Hall and defending champion Kim In-kyung of South Korea.

England's Charley Hull missed the cut after five bogeys in the final eight holes pushed her to five over, while compatriot Laura Davies and South Korea's seven-time major winner Inbee Park, who is ranked second in the world, both finished six over.