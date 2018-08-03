BBC Sport - Women's British Open: 'What a shot!' - Henderson sinks fantastic hole-in-one
'What a shot!' - Henderson sinks fantastic hole-in-one
Canadian Brooke Henderson sinks a "fantastic" hole-in-one on the 9th hole on the second day of the Women's British Open.
