BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Scotland's Catriona Matthew chips in for eagle on 15th
Scotland's Matthew chips in for eagle at British Open
- From the section Golf
Scotland's Catriona Matthew chips in for an eagle at the par five 15th hole on the second day of the Women's British Open.
