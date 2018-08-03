Royal Troon debuts as Women's British Open venue in 2020
-
- From the section Golf
Royal Troon will host the Women's British Open for the first time in 2020.
The tournament - which is currently being played at Royal Lytham & St Annes - will return to 2016 venue Woburn next year.
Ayrshire's Royal Troon has hosted the Open Championship on nine occasions.
"This is great news for the championship as Royal Troon is a fantastic venue and test of golf," said Scottish golfer Catriona Matthew.
"I know that this news will be extremely well received by the players."