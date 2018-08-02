BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Georgia Hall makes three birdies in a row
'She's put on a fine exhibition' - Hall makes three straight birdies
- From the section Golf
Watch as England's Georgia Hall makes three straight birdies to put her in contention after the first round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.
READ MORE: Watch the Women's British Open highlights on BBC Two from 2-5 August
Available to UK users only.
