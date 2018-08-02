BBC Sport - Women's British Open: Georgia Hall makes three birdies in a row

'She's put on a fine exhibition' - Hall makes three straight birdies

  • From the section Golf

Watch as England's Georgia Hall makes three straight birdies to put her in contention after the first round of the Women's British Open at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

READ MORE: Watch the Women's British Open highlights on BBC Two from 2-5 August

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

'She's put on a fine exhibition' - Hall makes three straight birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Unbelievable bowling' - Stokes removes Karthik's middle stump

Video

Curran begins devastating spell with Vijay wicket

Video

Highlights: Kohli brilliance starts England slide

Video

Surrey Stars take on our cricket challenge - who will come out on top?

Video

Motherhood is a new reason to succeed - Kenny

Video

10-year-old swimmer beats Phelps' record

  • From the section News
Video

'Never two there, surely?' - Kohli's brilliant direct hit runs out Root

Video

Mourinho praises 'phenomenal' players during pre-season

Video

'An absolute peach' - Ashwin bowls Cook

Video

Konta inflicts Serena's worst defeat of career

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired