Women's British Open: Michelle Wie 'devastated' by injury withdrawal

Michelle Wie had her right hand strapped before withdrawing after 12 holes

Michelle Wie pulled out of the Women's British Open with a hand injury midway through her opening round at Royal Lytham and St Annes.

The 28-year-old American, ranked 18th in the world, withdrew after 12 holes when she was seven over par.

Wie has been carrying the injury all year and said she did "everything humanly possible" to be fit for the fourth of five annual women's majors.

"I just couldn't handle the pain any longer," she added.

"I felt if I kept pushing it then I could make it even worse. But I'm devastated to have to pull out mid-round."

Wie became a household name after starting on the tour as a teenager, finishing tied third in the British Open as a 15-year-old at Royal Birkdale in 2005.

She has won one major - the 2014 US Women's Open - and matched her best British Open finish at Kingsbarns in Scotland last year.

Victory at the Women's World Championship in March ended a four-year trophy drought, but she says she has been "pushing through pain" all year.

"I have been doing everything humanly possible (besides giving it proper rest) this past couple of weeks to get my hand healthy enough to play this event, but unfortunately it wasn't enough," she said on Instagram.

"I think it's time to take some time off and get healthy."