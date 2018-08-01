Women's British Open 2018: Kylie Henry better prepared this year

Kylie Henry has been playing in America as well as Europe to prepare for the Women's Scottish and British Opens

Women's British Open 2018 Venue: Royal Lytham & St Anne's Golf Club Date: 2-5 August Coverage: Nightly highlights on BBC Two, daily reports on BBC Sport website

Kylie Henry believes she is "better prepared" for the Women's British Open than she was 12 months ago.

The Scot ended seven over par, failing to make the cut, at Kingsbarns in 2017.

She feels playing on the second-tier American Tour and experiencing four Scottish Open rounds at Gullane last week has boosted her prospects at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

"I felt like I was underprepared last year, which is why I've done things slightly differently," said Henry, 32.

"[The development tour] is quite different - the girls are doing things as cheaply as possible.

"It's a good experience, but if you're going to do it you need to go there for the full six or seven months and play near enough every tournament."

Glaswegian Henry was one of two Scots to make the cut at the Ladies Scottish Open at Gullane in July, won by new world number one Ariya Jutanugarn.

This week, Henry and European Solheim Cup captain Catriona Matthew are the only Scottish representation in a field containing all of the world's top-10 players.

"Royal Lytham & St Annes is a very similar style of course [to Gullane] so it's been good preparation," added Henry, who will strike the first ball of the tournament on Thursday.

"I played it for the first time a few weeks ago; it was so burnt but the greens are in great condition.

"It's such a good course but you need to be hitting good shots because it's tight."