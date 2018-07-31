Jarrod Lyle: Australian golfer ends cancer treatment to begin palliative care

Jarrod Lyle spent four years playing on the PGA Tour

Australian golfer Jarrod Lyle has taken the decision to end his treatment for cancer and begin palliative care, his wife Briony has confirmed.

Lyle previously overcame acute myeloid leukemia in 1998 and 2012, before announcing it had returned last year.

But Lyle's wife says he has "reached his limit" and that he and his doctors had agreed that a "positive outcome" was no longer achievable.

"He has given everything that he's got to give," she said on Facebook.

"His poor body cannot take any more."

The 36-year-old father of two, who reached a career-high 142nd in the world, won twice on the Nationwide Tour in 2008 and last competed in 2017.

Briony added: "My heart breaks as I type this message. Earlier today Jarrod made the decision to stop active treatment and begin palliative care.

"We'll be taking him closer to home in the next couple of days so he can finally leave the hospital.

"There is simply not enough time to get this message out to everyone individually, so for some of our really close friends and family I cannot apologise enough for breaking the news in this way.

"We have done our best to 'control' the narrative surrounding Jarrod's illness and treatment, and as more and more people become involved in this final process I'm not sure how much longer this development will remain private.

"Jarrod knows he is loved, and the thousands of prayers and well wishes that have been sent his way have kept him going through some incredibly tough times. But he has reached his limit, and the docs have finally agreed that they can no longer strive for a positive outcome.

"My focus as of today is on our girls and doing whatever I can to get them through the challenges ahead. Jarrod will be closer to them very soon, and will spend as much time as he can with them."