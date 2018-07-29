Senior Open: Miguel Angel Jimenez wins at St Andrews

Miguel Angel Jimenez
Miguel Angel Jimenez won the Senior Open on 12 under par
Senior Open final leaderboard
-12 M A Jimenez (Spa); -11 Langer (Ger); -10 S McCarron (US), Ames (Can), Triplett (US); -9 M Dawson (US), T Lehman (US), T Pernice Jnr (US), T Wiratchant (Tha)
Selected others: -3 V Singh (Fij), C Montgomerie (Sco); -2 P McGinley (Ire); +1 G Orr (Sco); +2 P Broadhurst (Eng); +3 S Lyle (Sco)
Full leaderboard (external)

Spain's Miguel Angel Jimenez held off Bernhard Langer to win the Senior Open at St Andrews by one stroke.

Overnight leader Jimenez, 54, shot a three-under-par 69 to finish on 12 under and claim his second major after victory in the Tradition in May.

German Langer, a two-time Masters champion carded four birdies in his opening six holes in his round of 68.

Scot Colin Montgomerie, whose 74 contained two early birdies then four bogeys, tied for 14th on three under.

Americans Scott McCarron and Kirk Triplett and Canadian Stephan Ames finished joint third on 10 under.

