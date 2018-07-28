Canadian Open: Ian Poulter four shots off leader Kevin Tway

Poulter is ranked number 32 in the world

Canadian Open second-round leaderboard -13 K Tway (US); -12 K Bradley (US), W Kim (Kor); -11 Byeong-Hun An (Kor), J Wagner (US); -10 A Baddeley (Aus), Z Blair (US), D Johnson (US); -9 R Garrigus (US); I Poulter (Eng), A Putnam (US), R Sabbatini (SA), N Taylor (Can) Selected others: -7 T Fleetwood (Eng), S Lowry (Ire); -5 G McDowell (NI) Full leaderboard

England's Ian Poulter is four shots off leader Kevin Tway after the second round of the Canadian Open in Ontario.

Poulter shot a three-under 69 on day two in a round including four bogeys and a birdie to move to nine under.

Compatriot Tommy Fleetwood dropped down the leaderboard to seven under par after a 71, which contained six birdies and five bogeys.

American Tway carded a seven-under 65 to take a one-shot lead into the third round.

Tway's father Bob won the Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in 2003.

World number one Dustin Johnson is two off the lead after a bogey-free 66 as he hit an eagle and four birdies.

Ireland's Shane Lowry is level with Fleetwood on seven under following a 67 for his second round.