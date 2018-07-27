Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh holds a three-shot lead after two rounds

Tiffany Joh is currently ranked 177 in the world

American Tiffany Joh continues to lead the Ladies Scottish Open with a score of 13 under par after two rounds at Gullane.

Joh, 31, carded four birdies in a round of 67 to hold a three-shot lead.

Thailand's Ariya Jutanugarn and South Korea's Amy Yang are her closest challengers on 10 under par.

Scotland's Kelsey McDonald and England's Charley Hull, both six off the lead on Thursday, had second rounds of 75 and 73 respectively.