Canadian Open: Tommy Fleetwood three back after delayed first round

  • From the section Golf
Tommy Fleetwood at the Canadian Open
Fleetwood had three eagles, three birdies, a double bogey and a bogey in his first round
Canadian Open
-9 R Garrigus (US); -8 A Schenk (US); -7 C Stroud (US); -6 B Crane (US), H Swafford (US), T Fleetwood (Eng), Byeong-Hun An (Kor), I Poulter (Eng), K Tway (US)
Selected others: -5 G McDowell (NI), S Garcia (Sp); -4 D Johnson (US); -2 B Watson (US); -1 M Laird (Sco)
Full leaderboard

Englishman Tommy Fleetwood sits three off the lead at the Canadian Open after completing a first round delayed by thunderstorms in Ontario.

The world number 11, 12th in last week's Open, had two holes to finish at 07:00 local time on Friday morning.

The 27-year-old birdied the closing par five to return a six under 66, alongside compatriot Ian Poulter, who carded a bogey-free 66 on Thursday.

American Robert Garrigus birdied five holes in succession to lead with a 63.

Fleetwood became the first player on the PGA Tour to record three eagles in a round when he reached five under after 16 holes on Thursday.

After playing the two holes to complete his round, he had to make a swift return to the Glen Abbey course on Friday morning, beginning his second round at 08:20 as he continued his quest for a maiden PGA title.

Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is one further back at five under, dropping a shot at the first but compiling six birdies.

World number one Dustin Johnson is four under after a mixed round containing six birdies, an eagle and four bogeys.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Children jumping over hurdles

Mini Athletics - Godalming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired