Ladies Scottish Open: Tiffany Joh leads after brilliant 62

  • From the section Golf
Tiffany Joh in action
Tiffany Joh leads the Ladies Scottish Open on nine under par

American Tiffany Joh has a four-shot lead after a stunning opening-round 62 at the Ladies Scottish Open.

The 31-year-old shot nine birdies at Gullane to propel herself clear of South Korean trio In-Kyung Kim, Amy Yang and Jenny Shin, all of whom are on five under par.

Scotland's Kelsey McDonald is a further shot back having earned four birdies.

As is 22-year-old Englishwoman Charley Hull, who picked up six birdies and two bogeys.

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired