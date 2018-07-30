Tournament time & prize money do not add up for many Scottish women golfers

Glasgow's Kylie Henry believes the opportunities and earnings do not match the talent and effort on the LET

One of Scotland's top female golfers says it is "disheartening" how few opportunities there are for women on the European Tour.

Kylie Henry, one of only two Scots who made the cut at this weekend's Scottish Open, admits it is frustrating trying to survive, let alone thrive in the sport.

"You work really hard, you feel you're getting better and the quality is so much better than it's ever been on tour," she told BBC Scotland.

"But the playing opportunities and the money don't quite equate to that."

The line-up at Gullane last week boasted many of the top names in women's golf and was a great opportunity to showcase the Scottish game.

But, on closer inspection, does the game in the home of golf have enough to shout about?

Who are the leading lights?

Scotland's top-ranked female player - 48-year-old Catriona Matthew - is 222nd in the world.

Matthew, who won the 2009 British Open weeks after giving birth to her daughter, has been playing professionally for 23 years and will captain the European Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles.

Catriona Matthew was the first Scot to win a major tournament and played in nine European Solheim Cup teams

With fellow Scot Kathryn Imrie, 51, assisting her, it will be a proud moment for Scottish golf, but who will carry on Matthew's legacy?

Sally Watson, once tipped to be the next big thing, quit the professional game last year at the age of 26 to study business in the US.

Before her, Henry had claimed the 2014 Deloitte Ladies Open in the Netherlands followed by the German Open just two months later and looked to be one of the shining new beacons of hope for the Scottish women's game.

But lack of tournament time and prize money on the Ladies European Tour has since forced her to look elsewhere.

"I was actually quite frustrated last year with not having so many playing opportunities," the Glaswegian, 31, told BBC Scotland.

"This year I've done it slightly differently and took up my membership to the [second tier] Symetra Tour in America, so I've been dotting back and forth playing on both."

'They just need opportunities'

The Scottish Open is the Ladies' European Tour's 11th event of the year, but came five weeks after the 10th - the Thailand Open.

That gap is not unusual, given there are just 16 registered events this year, compared to 51 in on the men's tour.

Matthew - like compatriot Gemma Dryburgh - concentrates on the US LPGA tour, but is the only one of the seven Scots who played at Gullane who is not also registered to compete in the second tier Access Tour to ensure they get sufficient tournament time, while others work as club pros to help pay the bills.

All smiles at Gullane as Kelsey MacDonald was one of two Scots to make the cut at the Scottish Ladies Open

Matthew though believes change is coming, with the European Tour having announced new events for the end of the year.

"There's a lot of talent on the Tour, they just need opportunities," she said. "Hopefully we'll have a nice healthy schedule in the new year for them to play."

It doesn't pay to be female

The men's prize fund for the Scottish Open at Gullane earlier in July was £5.32m, while the women's was £1.14m. Likewise, the Open Championship at Carnoustie offered nearly £7.8m, compared to the £2.9m available this week at the equivalent women's major at Royal Lytham & St Annes.

Last year, the highest earner on the LET was England's Georgia Hall, who earned £328,000 from 10 events. Her male counterpart, Tommy Fleetwood, claimed £3.84m from 24 tournaments.

With players having to pay their own travel and accommodation costs - how hard is it to make it, or even get by, as a professional golfer when you are a woman?

"It is difficult," said Matthew. "But I suppose any job has its challenges and to get to the top at anything is tough.

"In a way that can make them focused and push to try and get to the top."

'We need to break down barriers'

It all begins by getting females to take that first swing or putt.

Scottish Golf say that out of 170,000 golf club members in the country, 22,500 are women, with 2,600 of those girls.

Carol Harvey, the women and young people development officer for the governing body, says women's perception of the game is a huge barrier to getting more signed up.

"It's maybe the experience they've had in the past or expect to have when they go out on a course," she told BBC Scotland.

"So part of our job is to break down these barriers and provide a welcoming environment."

She points to the upcoming mixed team events at the inaugural European Championships at Gleneagles as the ideal opportunity to attract more women, girls and young people.

"We're hoping we'll see a boost in numbers in our clubs as a result and more people, particularly women, playing the game," she said.