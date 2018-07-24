Solheim Cup: 'Catriona Matthew & Kathryn Imrie can inspire compatriots'

Kathryn Imrie (left) has known Solheim cup captain Catriona Matthew (right) since her days as a Scottish amateur

Vice-captain Kathryn Imrie hopes having two Scots leading Europe's Solheim Cup team at Gleneagles will "inspire" young Scottish players.

Captain Catriona Matthew has confirmed Imrie and Norway's Suzann Pettersen as her deputies for 2019's contest against the United States.

California-based Imrie rose through the Scottish amateur ranks before spending 18 years on the LPGA Tour.

"It's going to be great for Scotland and great for golf," Imrie, 51, said.

"Hopefully it will give some of the youngsters some encouragement to get playing as that's what I want to see."

Dundonian Imrie played in the 1996 Solheim Cup and has been involved behind the scenes at seven stagings of the competition.

She told BBC Scotland it is a huge honour for her to help her long-time friend and the woman they call "Beany" and intends to keep a watchful eye on the US players amid her golf instruction commitments.

And after losing to the Americans 16½-11½ in Des Moines last year and 14½-13½ in Germany in 2015, Imrie knows claiming the cup back will be challenging.

"It's going to be a tough task, but it's definitely doable," she said.

"With the home course advantage and a Scots crowd, which can get pretty rowdy and very enthusiastic, we want that big time.

"We need that because the Americans are going to be tough."