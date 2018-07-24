Solheim Cup: Suzann Pettersen & Kathryn Imrie named Europe vice-captains

  • From the section Golf
Suzann Pettersen
Suzann Pettersen had to withdraw from playing in the 2017 Solheim Cup and instead became a vice-captain for skipper Annika Sorenstam

Suzann Pettersen and Kathryn Imrie have been named as Europe's vice-captains for next year's Solheim Cup.

Norwegian Pettersen, 37, has competed in the biennial event eight times and was also a vice-captain in 2017, while 51-year-old Scot Imrie played in 1996.

There have been 15 editions of the Solheim Cup - the United States have won 10 and Europe have won five.

The 2019 competition takes place from 13-15 September at Gleneagles in Scotland.

Europe captain Catriona Matthew said of Pettersen and Imrie: "They both possess considerable experience and will be huge assets."

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired