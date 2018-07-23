Stephanie Meadow edged out in play-off at Symetra Tour event in US

Stephanie Meadow carded four birdies and three bogeys in her final round in New York

Northern Ireland golfer Stephanie Meadow was edged out in a play-off at the Symetra Tour's Danielle Downey Classic in New York.

Meadow, 26, took a three-shot into the final round but Eun Jeong Seong forced the play-off after the Northern Irishwoman bogeyed her 72nd hole.

Seong fired a 67 with Meadow carding a 71 before the Korean, 18, took victory with a birdie at the fourth extra hole.

Meadow moves up to second spot in the Symetra Tour rankings.

The top 10 on the second-tier circuit in the US will earn LPGA Tour cards for 2019.

Meadow won the IOA Classic event earlier this season when she was victorious in a play-off and her New York performance was her seventh top-10 finish of the campaign.

"I just made a couple mistakes, but made some great putts out there to get myself back in it," said the Jordanstown woman, who fired a closing 71 at the Brooklea Country Club.

"It was such a hard hole to have a play-off on because I was right between a five iron and a four hybrid. She made a great birdie."

Meadow looked set for victory after her opening 10 straight pars on Sunday were followed by successive birdies at the 11th and 12th.

However, the University of Alabama graduate mixed three bogeys with two birdies in her closing six holes to open the door to Seong, who also stumbled over the finish as she dropped shots on the 17th and 18th.

The duo's 12-under-par totals at the end of regulation play left them two shots ahead of US player Kristy McPherson and Canadian Augusta James.

Seong, who was clinching her first professional win, earned $22,500 for her win and moves up to sixth spot in the Symetra tour rankings.

Dottie Ardina leads the money list having earned $59,672 so far this season with Meadow ($52,443) just over $7,000 behind.