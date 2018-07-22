BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'It's been a tough fight' - Francesco Molinari on Open victory
'It's been a tough fight' - Molinari on Open victory
- From the section Golf
Francesco Molinari is presented with the iconic Claret Jug after his Open victory at Carnoustie and admits it has been a "tough fight" to secure his first major trophy.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: Nerveless Molinari cards 69 to win Open title
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired