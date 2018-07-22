BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Tiger Woods gifts spectator after hitting him with approach shot
Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot
Tiger Woods gifts a spectator a signed glove after hitting him with one of his approach shots during his final round at The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: Molinari wins Open with stunning birdie at 18
Available to UK users only.
