BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament
'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament
- From the section Golf
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson feature in the best shots of the tournament from the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired