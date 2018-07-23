BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'Miraculous' eagles & vintage Tiger in shots of the tournament

  • From the section Golf

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Zach Johnson feature in the best shots of the tournament from the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.

Available to UK users only.

The Open 2018

Video

Video

Watch: Molinari wins Open after stunning birdie at 18

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Nerveless Molinari cards 69 to win Open title

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods signs glove for fan after hitting him with shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

'It's been a tough fight' - Molinari on Open victory

  • From the section Golf
Video

'How about that!' McIlroy's stunning eagle on 14

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods putts second birdie in final round charge

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth finds trouble to double bogey the sixth

  • From the section Golf
Video

I ran out of holes at the end - McIlroy

Video

'Hopefully it will have sunk in' - Molinari on Open title defence

  • From the section Golf
Video

Huge drives and delicate chips in shots of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Woods cards lowest major score since 2011

  • From the section Golf
Video

Highlights: Co-leader Spieth shoots 'world class' 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Wow! His caddie did the fandango!' - Johnson sinks amazing eagle

  • From the section Golf
Video

Rose caps off incredible round of 64 with two birdies

  • From the section Golf
Video

Woods played 'more aggressively' to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

Great escapes & bunker magic in shots of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood cards 'beautiful' round of the day 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

I wanted to 'just let it go' - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Nasty taste left in the mouth' for Kisner after disaster on 18th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Back-to-back birdies for 'absolutely perfect' Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Surely not?!' McIlroy rescues brilliant birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood's third birdie on way to 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'

  • From the section Golf
Video

McIlroy birdies seventh after 'wonderful' approach

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots

  • From the section Golf

