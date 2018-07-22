BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy eagles 14 to increase Open title chances
'How about that!' McIlroy's stunning eagle on 14
Rory McIlroy eagles the 14th hole to put himself back in touch with the leaders and in with a chance of securing The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The Open 2018
