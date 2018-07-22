The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy has 'no regrets' after tie for second

Media playback is not supported on this device McIlroy eagles 14 to put him back in with a chance

Open Championship, final leaderboard -8 F Molinari (Ita); -6 R McIlroy (NI), J Rose (Eng), K Kisner (US), X Schauffele (US); -5 E Pepperell (Eng), T Woods (US), K Chappell (US) Selected others: -4 J Spieth (US); -3 T Fleetwood (Eng); -1 D Willett (Eng); +9 S Locke (a) (Scot)

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy says he has "no regrets" after finishing two shots behind The Open Championship winner Francesco Molinari.

McIlroy eagled the 14th at Carnoustie to join a six-way share of the lead before Molinari carded two birdies to earn his first major title.

Four-time major champion McIlroy, 29, has now finished in the top five at two of the year's first three majors.

"I played the way I wanted to play this week," he told BBC Radio 5 live.

McIlroy said his final-day score of 70 was "up there with one of the better scores of the day".

He said: "I had a chance on the last hole to get to seven under par, but it would have been one short anyway.

"Francesco played those last few really, really well and he fully deserves it."

I ran out of holes at the end - McIlroy

McIlroy finished in a four-way tie for second at six under alongside England's Justin Rose and Americans Kevin Kisner and Xander Schauffele, while 14-time major winner Tiger Woods held the outright lead on the final day for a spell before finishing at five under par.

"It was fantastic," said McIlroy of this year's Open. "You have Tiger back in the mix, you have Francesco as a worthy champion.

"I was just very happy to be a part of the conversation and it gives me a lot of encouragement going into the last major of the year. It was really cool. I have no regrets."

I can win an Open - Rose

Justin Rose birdied the 18th on Friday to sneak inside the cut

World number three Rose's tie for second was his best finish at an Open.

He finished in a tie for fourth as a 17-year-old amateur at Royal Birkdale in 1998 and had managed just one other top 10 in 15 subsequent appearances.

But his 64 in the third round - the best score in an Open at Carnoustie - and a final-day 69 propelled him to a share of second place.

"It just proves to me that I can play well in this tournament. That I can win the Open," said the former US Open champion.

"When I'm in the hunt, I enjoy it. I play my best golf. I don't back away. I really enjoy it. It was great to get the crowd behind me.

"I hadn't felt the energy of the crowd for a while in the Open. That was a real positive for me and it renews the love of the Open for me."

Nerveless Francesco Molinari cards 69 to win Open title

I was a little hungover - Pepperell

England's Eddie Pepperell finished three shots back after carding 67, Sunday's best round, which gave him the clubhouse lead on Sunday afternoon.

That was despite the fact he indulged in a few drinks the previous night.

"I was a little hungover. I had too much to drink last night," said the 27-year-old.

"I was so frustrated with yesterday that today was - I wouldn't say a write-off, but I didn't feel as though I was in the tournament.

"I just had some wine with my coach. We drowned our sorrows for about half an hour. It was enjoyable. I didn't really think I had that much to drink. I'm just a lightweight!"

Tommy Fleetwood, who finished runner-up at last month's US Open, began his final round with a birdie that took him to within three of the leaders.

But a real challenge never materialised for the Southport golfer, with a run of bogey-double bogey-bogey through five, six and seven ending his chances.

"I don't want to be a bit of a baby about it, but I'm obviously disappointed," the 27-year-old said.

"I didn't really feel like I did that much wrong. Could have got it going because the crowd were with me.

"I could have done things better this weekend, but it just wasn't to be. It's always sad and disappointing but it just wasn't my time."