BBC Sport - I need a fast start on Sunday - McIlroy

I need a fast start on Sunday - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he will continue his aggressive approach on the final day of The Open at Carnoustie.

Two bogeys in his final three holes left the Northern Irishman on five under par after three rounds - four shots off the leading group.

"I'm still in the tournament - I'm only a few shots behind," added McIlroy.

Top videos

Video

I need a fast start on Sunday - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

Curran and England fight back to leave first Test in balance

Video

GB win first European gold in women's team pursuit

Video

'It's game on' - Broad takes two early wickets

Video

Kay wins GB's first European Championships medal

Video

Finch ton leads Surrey to T20 victory over Middlesex

Video

'Can you believe it?' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

Video

GB men win team pursuit bronze

Video

Sarri is perfect for English football - Guardiola

Video

Miley wins women's 400m medley bronze

Video

Important that Chelsea win a trophy - Sarri

Video

Stokes edges to Kohli as England collapse

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Little strikers

Little Strikers Football
Athletics events

Mini Athletics South East London

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired