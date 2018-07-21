BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Co-leader Jordan Spieth shoots 'world class' 65 at Carnoustie
Highlights: Co-leader Spieth shoots 'world class' 65
- From the section Golf
Jordan Spieth shoots a "world class" six-under round of 65 to take a share of the lead going into the final day at The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: Huge drives and delicate chips in shots of the day
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired