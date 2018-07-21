BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Huge drives and delicate chips in shots of the day
Huge drives and delicate chips in shots of the day
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth feature in day three's best shots from The 2018 Open Championships at Carnoustie.
