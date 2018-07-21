BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Tiger Woods reflects on a 'good day' at Carnoustie

Woods played 'more aggressively' to stay in contention

  • From the section Golf

Tiger Woods reflects on carding his lowest round at a major since 2011, leaving him in contention for the Claret Jug going into the final day of The Open Championship.

