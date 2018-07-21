Brittany Lincicome misses cut at men's PGA Tour Barbasol Championship in Kentucky

Lincicome has won the ANA Inspiration, one of the five women's majors, twice - in 2009 and 2015

American Brittany Lincicome fell short in her bid to become the second woman to make the cut in a men's event at the Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.

The two-time major champion, 32, finished 36 holes at five over par, on 149, to miss the cut by nine shots.

The world number 30, playing on a sponsor's exemption, is only the sixth woman to start a PGA event.

Only one woman has made the 36-hole cut in a men's event - Babe Zaharias in 1945.

Lincicome hit an eagle on the penultimate hole to record a one-under round of 71, but a six-over-par 78 in her first round on Thursday ultimately cost her.

However, she said she would not rule out tackling another PGA Tour event if she got the chance.

"Just being inside the ropes with the guys, hitting on the range, on the putting green, it's just a cool feeling," she said.

"The guys just made me feel so comfortable. It was a great week. I enjoyed every minute of it."