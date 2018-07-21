The Open 2018: Sam Locke still aiming high after Silver Medal win

Sam Locke shot a level-par 71 in the third round to sit on two over at Carnoustie

Sam Locke says he wants to achieve more at the Open Championship having already secured the Silver Medal for leading amateur.

Locke, 19, guaranteed the amateur prize and the achievement of ending as the tournament's leading Scot when he made the cut at the end of the second round.

After a level-par 71 in the third round, he still has targets left to achieve.

"Getting the silver medal is great but I wanted more," Locke said.

"That's not it finished, I wanted to get as high up the leaderboard as I can. I wasn't just going to lie down and relax. I have my personal goals and I want to finish well."

The teenager from Stonehaven became the first Scot to win the Silver Medal in 13 years after finishing three over par after two rounds, right on the cusp of the cut.

With Sandy Lyle, Russell Knox, Scott Jamieson and Grant Forrest all failing to make the final two days of the tournament at Carnoustie, Locke also established his status as the leading Scot.

Locke, the product of the Paul Lawrie Foundation, felt he could have carded a lower score as benign conditions opened up birdie opportunities in the third round.

"I felt I deserved better than level par," he said. "I didn't feel in the first two rounds I struck the ball too well off the tee but I chipped and putted quite nice. Today I felt I hit it a lot better but made a few silly mistakes. It was nice to birdie the last.

"This is the best tournament in the world so for it to be my first big pro event to be The Open is brilliant. I'm learning loads and I'm really enjoying the experiences that I've had.

"All the fans coming. They were great today. It's the biggest support I've ever had. I didn't expect it and it was brilliant. They helped me on and I really appreciate them."

Locke has a part-time job working in the coffee shop at the Paul Lawrie golf centre in Aberdeen but is unsure when he is due back behind the counter.

"I don't know if I'm on the rota for the coffee shop on Monday but I won't be turning up anyway," he joked.