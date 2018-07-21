Tiger Woods moves into contention at The Open with round of 66

Media playback is not supported on this device 'Like the Tiger of old' - Woods holes huge putt

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentaries on BBC website.

Tiger Woods shot his lowest round at a major since 2011 as a five-under-par 66 put him among the leaders on the third day of The Open at Carnoustie.

Woods, making his first Open appearance since 2015, sunk six birdies to take a share of a six-way lead at one point.

The American, 42, dropped his only shot on the 16th to fall back, but remains in contention to challenge on Sunday.

He has been fighting form and fitness in recent years, but showed glimpses of the game which has won him 14 majors.

Now ranked 71st in the world after starting the year in 650th, Woods has not won a major since the 2008 US Open.

He was the clubhouse leader for a short time until Italy's Francesco Molinari, who also started the day level, bettered his overall score of five under after shooting a 65.

Excitement mounted on the Scottish links as Woods started to climb the leaderboard, packed galleries following the former world number one around the course and whoops of support greeting virtually every shot.

The three-time Open champion was level par for the tournament at the start of his third round, but took full advantage of perfect scoring conditions on Saturday afternoon.

Inspired to try golf? Find out how to get into golf with our special guide.

Birdies on the fourth and sixth provided a solid platform, before a run of three more on nine, 10 and 11 put him into contention.

Woods took another opportunity at the par-five 14th to top a major leaderboard for the first time since the Masters in 2013.

After a missed birdie putt on the 15th denied him the outright lead, he dropped from the leading pack after missing the green on the par-three 16th to record the only blemish on his card.

A stray drive was fortunate to avoid the Barry Burn on the last, but a safe second and neat approach allowed him to convert a par for his lowest round at a major since a 66 at the 2011 Masters.