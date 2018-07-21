BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Zach Johnson sinks outstanding putt for eagle on 6th hole
'Wow! His caddie did the fandango!' - Johnson sinks amazing eagle
- From the section Golf
2015 Open champion Zach Johnson sinks an outstanding putt for eagle on the sixth hole to keep him at the top of the leaderboard on the third day at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: 'Like the Tiger of old' - Woods holes huge birdie putt
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired