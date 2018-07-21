BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'Like the Tiger of old' - Woods holes huge birdie putt

'Like the Tiger of old' - Woods holes huge birdie putt

  Golf

Tiger Woods holes a huge birdie putt on the ninth hole to continue his charge up the leaderboard on the third day of The Open Championship at Carnoustie.

