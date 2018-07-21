BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Justin Rose caps off incredible round of 64 with two birdies
Rose caps off incredible round of 64 with two birdies
Justin Rose puts himself in contention for the Claret Jug as he shoots an incredible seven-under round of 64 capped off by back-to-back birdies on the 17th and 18th at Carnoustie.
