BBC Sport - Rhys Enoch delighted to make Open cut
- From the section Golf
Rhys Enoch hit level par in the second round at Carnoustie to make the cut at the Open.
It is the first time the 30-year-old Welshman will play at the weekend in a major, having missed the cut by three shots at his last Open at Hoylake.
Enoch is now guaranteed at least £24,000 prize money, topping his biggest pay cheque of £7,531 in 2013 on the European circuit and is three times more than he has won all season on the Challenge Tour.
