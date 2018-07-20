BBC Sport - Rhys Enoch delighted to make Open cut

Enoch delighted to make Open cut

  • From the section Golf

Rhys Enoch hit level par in the second round at Carnoustie to make the cut at the Open.

It is the first time the 30-year-old Welshman will play at the weekend in a major, having missed the cut by three shots at his last Open at Hoylake.

Enoch is now guaranteed at least £24,000 prize money, topping his biggest pay cheque of £7,531 in 2013 on the European circuit and is three times more than he has won all season on the Challenge Tour.

