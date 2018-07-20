BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy's main thought was to 'just let it go'
Rory McIlroy says he has been too tentative in previous tournaments after surging into contention at The Open with a second successive round of 69.
The Northern Irishman believes he is in a great position as he goes into the third day at Carnoustie on four under par.
"One of my main thoughts this week has been to just let it go. I would rather fail by trying 100% than by holding back and maybe not giving myself the opportunity to do well," said McIlroy.
