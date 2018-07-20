BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy's main thought was to 'just let it go'

I wanted to 'just let it go' - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf

Rory McIlroy says he has been too tentative in previous tournaments after surging into contention at The Open with a second successive round of 69.

The Northern Irishman believes he is in a great position as he goes into the third day at Carnoustie on four under par.

"One of my main thoughts this week has been to just let it go. I would rather fail by trying 100% than by holding back and maybe not giving myself the opportunity to do well," said McIlroy.

Top videos

Video

I wanted to 'just let it go' - McIlroy

  • From the section Golf
Video

Great escapes & bunker magic in shots of the day

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood cards 'beautiful' round of the day 65

  • From the section Golf
Video

Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot

  • From the section Golf
Video

'A comedy of errors' - Livingstone survives early scare

  • From the section Cricket
Video

'Nasty taste left in the mouth' for Kisner after disaster on 18th

  • From the section Golf
Video

Back-to-back birdies for 'absolutely perfect' Woods

  • From the section Golf
Video

'A little bit of genius' - Spieth finds hole with sublime chip

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Surely not?!' McIlroy rescues brilliant birdie

  • From the section Golf
Video

Watch 'extraordinary' 38-shot rally at British Open

Video

The shot 'bordering on ridiculous'

  • From the section Golf
Video

'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots

  • From the section Golf
Video

Fleetwood's third birdie on way to 65

  • From the section Golf

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Camp

Fit For Sport Summer Activity Camp
Club logo

Trampoline Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired