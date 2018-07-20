BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Kevin Kisner loses a two-shot lead with double bogey on 18th
'Nasty taste left in the mouth' for Kisner after disaster on 18th
Kevin Kisner has a disastrous 18th hole losing his two-shot lead with a double-bogey to finish the second day on six under par at Carnoustie.
