BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth feature in best shots
Great escapes & bunker magic in shots of the day
- From the section Golf
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth feature in day two's best shots from The 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired