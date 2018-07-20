BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Jordan Spieth nutmegs a spectator with a wayward tee shot
Spieth nutmegs spectator at '140mph' with wayward tee shot
- From the section Golf
A wayward tee shot on the 10th from Jordan Spieth nutmegs a fan walking close to the course on the second day of the Open Championship at Carnoustie.

The Open 2018
