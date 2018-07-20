BBC Sport - The Open 2018: England's Tommy Fleetwood cards 'round of the day' 65
Fleetwood cards 'beautiful' round of the day 65
- From the section Golf
Watch highlights of Tommy Fleetwood's "round of the day" as he cards a six-under-par 65 on the second day of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The Open 2018
