BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy rescues 'brilliant' birdie on 14th
'Surely not?!' McIlroy rescues brilliant birdie
- From the section Golf
2014 Open champion Rory McIlroy rescues a "brilliant" birdie after finding the fairway bunker at the 14th on the second day of the Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The Open 2018
