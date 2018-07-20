BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Tiger Woods holes 'absolutely perfect' back-to-back birdies
Back-to-back birdies for 'absolutely perfect' Woods
Tiger Woods cards back-to-back birdies following two successive bogies to revive his round on the second day of the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
