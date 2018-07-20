The Open 2018: Scottish amateur Sam Locke faces anxious cut wait

Young Scottish amateur Sam Locke shelters from the rain at a wet Carnoustie

The 147th Open Championship Venue: Carnoustie, Scotland Dates: 19-22 July Coverage: Live across BBC Radio, highlights on BBC TV and online, live text commentary and clips on the BBC Sport website.

Sam Locke's day began early and it promises to finish late.

The 19-year-old Scottish amateur followed up his opening round 72 with a second round 73 to finish on three-over at the halfway stage of The Open Championship.

Whether that's good enough to make the cut, he won't know until the close of play - but it'll be tight, oh so tight.

"Hopefully the rain pours down and the wind comes," said Locke, whose back story is well-told at this stage.

A member of Paul Lawrie's Foundation and a part-time coffee shop worker in Lawrie's golf centre, Locke has his father and coach, Andrew, as his caddie, and has talent and composure coming out of his ears.

Just like 1985 Open winner Sandy Lyle the day before, Locke was in the opening three-ball at Carnoustie on Friday, rising from his slumber at 3.45am to make his tee-time just under three hours later.

It was quite an adventure for him. He bogeyed the second hole and double-bogeyed the third to sink to four over par.

At that point you would have drawn a line through his name as a contender for low Scot, low amateur and Silver Medal winner.

The last Scot to win the Silver Medal at The Open was Lloyd Saltman at St Andrews 13 years ago. The last guy to win it at Carnoustie, in 2007, was a Northern Irish prospect called Rory McIlroy.

"I had a bad start and felt like I had to dig quite deep to pull something back," said Locke. "I was getting a bit worried and I thought: 'Just keep plodding away.' You never know what's around the corner in this game."

He came up with three straight birdies on the 13th, 14th and 15th, then gave one of them back on the treacherous 16th.

Standing on the 18th he was right on the expected cut mark of two over. A par down the last and, as it stood at that admittedly early point in the day, his quest for low amateur status was going to carry on through the weekend.

The celebrated, and feared, 18th has dismantled the hopes of many men at Carnoustie - and it bit Locke, too. A wayward drive put him in trouble and would set up a tall order on the green ahead; a long putt for par to keep himself at two-over. It missed by the width of a cigarette paper.

"It was a poor finish, but hopefully I'll still sneak in under the cut," he said.

As much he may want to go back to his bed, he's going to have a fitful wait to see if he makes it for the final two rounds and a shot at matching McIlroy's achievement here 11 years ago.