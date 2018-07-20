BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy birdies seventh after 'wonderful' approach
McIlroy birdies seventh after 'wonderful' approach
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy makes his first birdie on the second day of the 2018 Open Championship after a "wonderful" approach on the seventh hole at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: 'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired