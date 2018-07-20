The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy hits back at Butch Harmon 'robotic' remarks

Rory McIlroy was among the early starters in Friday's second round at Carnoustie

Rory McIlroy says he is paying no attention to Butch Harmon's comment that he looked robotic as he began his Open challenge with a 69 at Carnoustie.

Renowned coach Harmon suggested the former world number one's putting stroke looked too mechanical.

"He doesn't know what I'm working on in my swing, he doesn't know what's in my head," said McIlroy.

"It's easy to make comments but, unless you know what's happening, I just really don't take any notice of it."

McIlroy, 29, has not won a major in four years, with his touch on the greens being regarded as one of his shortcomings of late.

"He looks like a robot out there when I see him practise putting," said Sky Sports pundit Harmon.

McIlroy, who won The Open in 2014, was three shots off the pace after the first round on the Scottish links.

The Northern Irishman, who carded three birdies on Thursday, has slipped to number eight in the world rankings.