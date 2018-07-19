BBC Sport - The Open 2018: Rory McIlroy saves 'excellent' par on 16th
McIlroy saves 'excellent' par on 16th
- From the section Golf
Rory McIlroy makes a crucial putt on 16 to save par on his way to a two-under 69 on the opening day at the 2018 Open Championship at Carnoustie.
The Open 2018
