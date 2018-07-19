BBC Sport - The Open 2018: 'Superb' Danny Willett & 'classy' Rickie Fowler in best shots
'Superb' Willett & 'classy' Fowler in best shots
- From the section Golf
Rickie Fowler and England's Danny Willett feature in day one's best shots from The 2018 Open Championships at Carnoustie.
WATCH MORE: 'Behave!' - Koepka reaches first green with epic tee shot
Available to UK users only.
The Open 2018
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired